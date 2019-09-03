CAMBRIDGE — Stoughton Late Model pilot Will Rece captured the O’Reilly Auto Parts 50-lap main event on Saturday night at Wisconsin’s Action Track. His win marks the second consecutive week that Jefferson Speedway’s premier division placed a first time feature winner in victory lane with Seth Reamer claiming the win last Saturday evening. The season long chase for the championship tightened as well as we head straight into Season Championship Night next week.
Late Model
Luke Hoffman and Don Gaserude led the pack to green with Gaserude grabbing control of the point on lap one. Luke Westenberg slipped by Hoffman on lap two, but a spin in turn two by Westenberg a lap later forced the first of two cautions with title contender, Riley Stenjem, getting caught up in the melee. Stenjem was able to continue after a trip to the pit area while Gaserude paced the field back to action followed by Dylan Schuyler and Rece. On lap ten, Rece dipped under Schuyler, looking to take over the second spot. Rece slid forward past Schuyler and alongside Gaserude as he now looked to take the lead. On lap 13, Rece cleared for the top spot with Gaserude back to second. The second and final yellow flag flew on lap 18 when Kody Hubred spun in turn two. Rece continued to show the way as racing resumed and the laps began to tick away. Michael Grueneberg made a late race charge, getting by Schuyler for third and drawing even with Gaserude for second on lap 45. Grueneberg made it into second alone on lap 47, but Rece ran to the checkers unchallenged to score the win. Grueneberg finished second with Gaserude, Schuyler and Stephen Scheel completing the top five.
Sportsman
With point leader, Mark Deporter, in victory lane following the 40-lap feature event. Tony Ciano and Bobby Selsing, lined up in row two. Ciano and Selsing battled door to door to kick off the action with the Deporter’s watching closely from behind. On lap seven, Selsing got sideways through turns one and two, allowing Ciano to slip away and grab possession of the lead. Mark Deporter charged up under Selsing looking for second. Deporter continued forward, drawing even with Ciano on lap nine while Tyler Deporter pulled up alongside Selsing for third. After a great side by side battle, Mark Deporter moved out front with Ciano dropping back to second and Tyler Deporter up to third. On lap 20, Tyler Deporter pulled to the high side of Ciano, getting next him as they fought for second. Tyler Deporter cleared for the runner-up spot on lap 22 and looked to close in on his father at the front.
But Mark Deporter stayed strong on the point, crossing under the checkers to secure the win. Tyler Deporter was second followed by Selsing, Robert Hansberry Jr. and Ciano. With his feature win, Mark Deporter also wrapped the championship for the three race Sportsman Challenge Series.
International
International point leader, Mark English of Edgerton, increased his lead in the season standings by winning the 20-lap feature event. Merek Pankow took the initial lead from the outside of row one with Weston Strese up to second on lap three and Josh Marx in tow for third. On the fourth lap, English dove to the low side of the speedway, getting by Marx and sliding up under Strese for second. English quickly cleared Strese and set his sight on Pankow at the front. English drew even with Pankow on lap six, emerging with the lead as they raced off turn four. Marx followed up to second a lap later, but English cruised to the checkers from there to pick up the win. Marx was second followed by Neil Higgins, Keith Bell and Jason Uttech.
Legends
On Season Championship Night for the Legends division, it was Aaron Moyer of West Bend picking up the feature win as well as sewing up his second consecutive championship in the division. The 30-lap feature got underway with Jim Tate Jr. grabbing the early lead on lap one. Dillon Schwanbeck charged up to second on lap three with Max McNamara following into third a couple laps later. Schwanbeck began to run down the leader, Tate, catching him on lap eight. Schwanbeck drove under Tate in turn one, clearing for the lead on the exit of turn two. Tate tried to crossover and get back alongside the new leader, but was unable to do so as Moyer now drove up next to Tate looking for second. Moyer made the pass and drew in behind Schwanbeck as the duo began to separate themselves from the pack. Moyer remained patient, waiting for his opening. On lap 19, Moyer got under Schwanbeck through turns one and two. After a brief battle, Moyer cleared for the lead as he looked to close the deal. A caution on lap 28 set up a green/white/checkered finish, closing up the field for the final circuits. As racing resumed, Moyer reclaimed the top spot with McNamara getting by Schwanbeck for second. Moyer remained in control through the checkered flag to secure the win. McNamara was second with Schwanbeck third. James Lynch and Jared Deming rounded out the top five.
Bandeleros
While Alex Hartwig of Portage was the winner of the 20 lap Bandolero Season Championship Feature, it was Jevin Guralski of Wausau putting the finishing touches on his second straight championship in the division. After a caution on lap one, Laney Osborne took over the top spot with Logan Taylor up to second and Carter Nilson in third. Karter Stark and Hartwig entered the top five on lap four, with Hartwig slipping by Stark a lap later for fourth. Another yellow flag slowed the pace on lap eight with Osborne and Taylor leading the pack back to green followed by Nilson and Hartwig. Osborne once again moved onto the point with Hartwig grabbing third and moving alongside Taylor for second. Hartwig grabbed the position on lap 11 and continued forward next to Osborne. Hartwig cleared for the lead on lap 11. Guralski made a late race charge to the front, moving into second on lap 15. But Hartwig cruised to the checkers to secure the win with Guralski coming home second. Osborne was third followed by Taylor and Michael Guderski.
Bandit
Fort Atkinson’s Chris Gottschalk picked up the win in the 12-lap Bandit feature event. Rianne Remsik took the early lead on lap one from the pole with Nick Newton up to second. After a caution on lap four, Remsik and Newton led the field back to green. Newton moved past Remsik into the lead on the restart with Chris Gottschalk in tow on the high side. Gottschalk continued to use the outside groove, drawing even with Newton on lap six. After a brief battle, Gottschalk cleared for the top spot with his brother, Bryan, in his tracks for second. Chris maintained his lead for the rest of the feature while his brother shadowed his every move. At the checkers, it was Chris Gottschalk for the win with Bryan Gottschalk in second. Newton was third followed by Josh Lenz and Ashlynn Jarlsberg.
Up next
This Saturday, Sept. 7, is Season Championship Night presented by Griffin Ford of Fort Atkinson. Champions will be crowned in six divisions with time trials at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Highway 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.