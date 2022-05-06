JEFFERSON - They might be the valedictorian, or they might be well down the list in terms of class rank. They might be involved in sports or numerous extracurriculars, or a dedicated babysitter who cooks meals for their family.
What unites this year's Student Optimist honorees is not one specific achievement, but an overall attitude that helps and bolsters others and brightens the room wherever they happen to be.
For many years, the Jefferson Optimist Club has recognized these "sunny side up" students with the Student Optimist awards. This year's awards were presented Wednesday evening in the Jefferson High School commons, complete with a catered meal for students and their families and a balloon and gift bag of sweets for every student honoree.
Recipients were chosen from each of the local public and parochial schools, with the honorees selected for exemplifying the Optimist Creed in their daily lives.
East Elementary School named fifth-grader Trigdin Boucher, the son of Elizabeth and Keith Boucher, as its 2022 honoree.
Honored for Sullivan Elementary School was fifth-grader Jackson Wetherell, the son of Phil and Angela Wetherell.
Honored for West Elementary School was fifth-grader Mitch Garcia Varela, the son of Salvador and Alicia Varela.
For St. John's Catholic School, eighth-grader Bella Warpinski, the daughter of Katie and the late Josh Warpinski, took the 2022 honors.
St. Peter's Lutheran School of Helenville named Adalyn Staz, the daughter of Brian and Jenny Statz, as its honoree.
For Jefferson Middle School, Sophia Zimmel, the daughter of Matt and Aly Zimmel, took the honors.
Finally, the Jefferson High School honoree, senior Evan Neitzel, took the honors for that school, as well as earning the $1,000 Jefferson Optimists Club scholarship for 2022.
Neitzel, who was actually playing a baseball game the night of the ceremony, still made time to stop in briefly during a break in the action to accept his honor and to address the Optimists gathering.
"Always be looking toward the next play," Neitzel told the students, urging them not to rest on their laurels but to constantly be working toward their next goal, whether it's academic, extracurricular or community-oriented.
