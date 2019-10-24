Tower power
We’ve all heard of beauty contests for women, teens, children, even men. There are photogenic pets contests, top jack-o-lantern carving contests ... But have you ever heard of a beauty contest for municipal watertowers? Turns out that Jefferson’s south watertower just competed in one. The tower, located south of Walmart Supercenter, was repainted this year, and the contractor, Utility Service of Georgia, entered it in the “Tank of the Year” contest, according to Shannon Statz of Jefferson Utilities. The watertower is imprinted with the community’s name, Jefferson, with a statement underneath declaring it “A Public Power Community.” A photo appears on page A2. Read on.
No blank tank
The “Tank of the Year” contest is held by Tnemec, which sells paint for industrial projects made up of steel, concrete, cast iron and more, ranging from wastewater treatment plants and lamp posts to cement excavators, boat decks, aquariums and storage tanks of all sorts and sizes. During the past two weeks almost 20,000 people from throughout North America voted for their favorite among the 300-plus entries. In the end, the 2019 People’s Choice crown went to Wamego, Kansas, with a very bright and snazzy design on its watertower. It joined 11 other Tnemec-determined runners-up, with the overall winner scheduled to be named today. To view the top tanks, visit http://tankoftheyear.tnemec.com.
‘A Dairy Tale’
Readers might recall a year ago September when we reported on “A Dairy Tale,” a new web series featuring lots of local talent. Co-creators Joe Lehman and Dawn Trautman met while working together at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson, performing “Church Basement Ladies.” During their “down time,” they decided to shoot a web series on their iPhone about quirky folks in small Midwestern towns. Cows, curds, kringle … it’s all in this cross between the TV shows “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” and a Hallmark movie.
Back for more
Joe called “A Dairy Tale” a tale of redemption, love and butter in which Dawn plays a former “Beauty Queen of East Racine,” who has gone on to work for the “Better Butter Bureau.” She unexpectedly loses her job and her mom tells her, “You can always come home,” so that’s what she does. Joe, meanwhile plays an aspiring filmmaker “whose reach perennially exceeds his grasp.” He has been banned from working with animals due to an incident at the “Holy Cow Awards” in which no actual animal was harmed, but whose flying cow was not well-received by animal activists. He is hoping to rehabilitate his name through a baking contest, the winner of which gets his or her own television show. The rest is history. We know there were a lot of local scenes in the first season and are looking forward to seeing series two. You can view all of season one and the first two shows of this new season at http://adairytale.com.
