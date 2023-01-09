Flames tore through a large Whitewater recycling business around 10 p.m. Sunday evening.
A handful of cars were lined up on County Road D Sunday night to watch John’s Disposal, 107 County Highway U, recycling center engulfed in flames. Firefighters were still working to monitor and control hot spots at the business while officials conducted a press conference about 4 p.m. Monday.
Officials are still looking into what caused the flames.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Assistant Fire Chief Joe Uselding.
Firefighters rang five alarms, and over 30 agencies in surrounding areas assisted in the fire.
“The scope of the incident was large,” Uselding said. “We wouldn’t have been able to handle this with just Whitewater resources.”
The main body of the fire was contained by 3 a.m., Uselding said.
“When the bulk of the fire was knocked down, we started working on maintaining hot spots,” he said.
Firefighters are still maintaining hot spots at the location, and most likely will continue to do so for a couple more days, Uselding said.
Nobody was on site when the incident happened, and no employees or firefighters were injured, authorities said.
Authorities should release additional updates in the next 24 to 48 hours, said City Manager John Weidl.
John’s provides waste and recycling collection in Whitewater and the surrounding communities.
In an update posted to the business’s website, the company pledged to keep pickups despite the fire, though some scheduling changes might result.
"All routes will remain on their scheduled service day for the entire week of January 9th," the update reads in part. "Please note that service times may vary and that some recycling routes might be collected before the garbage routes."
