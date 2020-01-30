JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will be having its monthly meat raffle on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Legion hall.
Money raised goes to help with Legion projects. Post 305 participated in the County Legion Bowling Tournament this past Saturday in Lake Mills. They had three teams. Proceeds from the event go toward County Youth Government Days. The Legion bar is open on Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m.
