JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion Post 305 will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Legion hall. The Legion will be hosting a Veterans Day dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Members should have received their invites in the mail. Please return reservation no later than Nov. 1. The Legion bar will be open on Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. A reminder to certain members to send in membership dues. Currently the Legion is at 80 percent.
