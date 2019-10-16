JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion Post 305 will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Legion hall. The Legion will be hosting a Veterans Day dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Members should have received their invites in the mail. Please return reservation no later than Nov. 1. The Legion bar will be open on Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. A reminder to certain members to send in membership dues. Currently the Legion is at 80 percent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.