JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will be hosting its monthly meat raffle on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
The meat raffle helps raise funds for the veterans organization to help with Legion projects and to help the post reach out to area veterans.
A reminder to members to send in invites to the Veterans Day Party on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. Deadline is Nov. 1.
For members who have received membership renewal notices but have already paid, please disregard. Anyone with question should contact the post commander or membership chairman. Their phone numbers are in the post newsletter.
The Legion Hall is open on Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m., and on Packer Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.