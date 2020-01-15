JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will have its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. New Legion T-shirts are available for purchase.
Saturday, Jan. 25 Post 305 will send three teams to the County Legion bowling tournament at Lake Mills.
Bowling time is 12:30 p.m.
Memorial Day raffle tickets should be available then. The Legion bar is open Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.
