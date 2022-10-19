The Johnson Creek Fire and EMS Department will be hosting a training, in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, to educate firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and paramedics in procedures that could save the life of an injured law enforcement K9 during the discharge of their duties.
A Jefferson County sheriff deputy and his K9 partner will be conducting the training at the Johnson Creek Fire Station, located at 120 S. Watertown St. in Johnson Creek today starting at 6:30 p.m.
A specialized Jefferson County Sheriff Department squad car, modified for K9 duties, will be in the station for firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics to become familiar with the layout should an K9 deputy require emergency assistance. Staff will also learn about specific advanced life support equipment and medications carried by K9 deputies. Many medications used for K9 emergencies are the same as many paramedic ambulances routinely carry to treat humans.
“We are happy to partner with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department to offer this special training for local firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics to learn how to treat K9 safety officers,” said Johnson Creek Assistant Chief-EMS Division Jay Deppe. “We hope all will learn valuable emergency techniques to help our fellow/furry teammates,” Deppe said.
Those who are interested in more information are encouraged to visit the Johnson Fire & EMS tab under the Village of Johnson Creek’s website at https://www.johnsoncreek-wi.us/
