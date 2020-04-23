MADISON — Discover Wisconsin, the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Johnson Creek in an upcoming episode.
The episode premieres Saturday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW TV 27. The episode now is available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com, Roku, Apple TV, SmartTV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire.
"This was a fun show! Of course, we hit up the Johnson Creek classics — like Premium Outlets and the Pine Cone — but we also got to dig a little deeper,” said Host Eric Paulsen. “I hope people who watch this will take the time to explore Johnson Creek a little more next time they stop — it's more than a crossroads, after all. And it's easy and quick to get to!"
In addition to the half-hour TV show, which will air twice in eight states over two years, Johnson Creek’s partnership with Discover Wisconsin will include promotion across the tourism brand’s website, blog, podcast, radio show, streaming services and social media channels — all with the strategic objective of promoting long-term tourism to Johnson Creek.
The half-hour segment kicks off by highlighting a community staple that draws visitors near and far: Johnson Creek Premium Outlets.
The Discover Wisconsin crew also brings the cameras to Wisconsin’s first Domed School. The uniquely constructed school system and staff are doing their part for the environment by teaching students about self-sustainability through garden-lunch programs and agricultural clubs. Also making a cameo is Johnson Creek’s special holiday tree-lighting ceremony.
Breathe Salt and Sauna also is on Discover Wisconsin’s itinerary.
The crew also discovers Johnson Creek’s culinary scene with stops at Hi-Way Harry’s Steakhouse, a restaurant designed by Frank-Lloyd Wright protégé, James Dresser. Paulsen then checks out another local family favorite, the Pine Cone Restaurant.
The second half of the episode begins outdoors with a look at Milford Hills, one of the most well-known hunting clubs in the Midwest. Johnson’s Creek local motorsports scene also lights up the screen with John Hartwig Motor Sports, Rock River Powersports and Rob’s Performance Motorsports all featured.
The Glacier River Trail provides bikers, pedestrians and skaters with a 55.8 mile off-road/on-road rural route. The TV show also gives screen time to Aztalan State Park, which was designated a National Historic landmark in 1964 and is home to one of Wisconsin’s most prominent archaeological sites.
To finish the episode, Paulsen participates in the Founder’s Float event, a lively 10-mile canoe and kayak fundraiser on the Rock River.
“We were thrilled with the opportunity to share the unique stories that make Johnson Creek not only a great place to visit, but also live and work,” said Johnson Creek Tourism Director Katie Newcomb. “I think we were able to capture some well-known favorites along with surprising new discoveries for viewers to tune in and enjoy. Many thanks to all the organizations who took part in this episode.”
Johnson Creek also is featured in episode 12 of Discover Wisconsin’s official podcast, The Cabin. The episode premiered April 21 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and various other podcast streaming apps.
Discover Wisconsin’s “Johnson Creek'' episode will reach the show’s broadcast network of 600,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Illinois and Upper Michigan. The episode was produced by Brian Mohsenian.
To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
