JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek Public Library announced the publication of a motion graphics video which presents the library as a hospitable setting for community gathering and lifelong learning.
According to Library Director Abby Armour, “It’s a great way to help share the library’s story.”
The video features photographs of the library’s interior spaces intermixed with fanciful illustrations of flora and fauna in the Rock River watershed. A ukulele-playing avatar representing Armour appears throughout the video.
The soundtrack is a selection from “Ukulele Beach” by composer Doug Maxwell.
Johnson Creek Public Library is a member of the Bridges Library System, a state-funded library system in southeastern Wisconsin. The library system provides services to its 24 cooperating member libraries in Jefferson and Waukesha counties. System libraries enjoy a shared catalog called Cafe Catalog, shared subscriptions to online databases, and an inter-library loan program.
The library’s mission, as stated on its website, is to “provide quality materials and services which fulfill educational, informational, cultural, and recreational needs of all citizens in the village of Johnson Creek and the surrounding area in an atmosphere that is welcoming, respectful and businesslike.”
Production of the video is supported in part by Pioneer Roofing and Kwik Trip.
Click the following link to view the video, learn more about the library, and listen to an audio interview with Library Director Abby Armour.
Find more on the web at celebratelibraries.com/johnson-creek-public-library-johnson-creek-wi/.
