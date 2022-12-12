JOHNSON CREEK — The Libby, Hoopla and Cafe apps, along with Cafe Catalog and Flipster.
Wouldn't it be interesting to travel back in time and show the first patrons of the Johnson Creek Public Library — at its inception 120 years ago — about these innovations and how they are offered at the library today?
Officials at Johnson Creek Public Library are in the midst of celebrating the library's 120th year and in recent days celebrated, with cake and a few village dignitaries, to recognize the milestone.
It is hard not to notice how vastly libraries, such as the one in Johnson Creek, have evolved over the decades.
The initial meeting that allowed for the creation of the Johnson Creek Public Library was held in the offices of the Geo. C. Mansfield Co. at 7 p.m. April 10, 1902.
Officials are uncertain of the library's location for the first seven years of its existence. Library director Jodi Kessel Szpiszar says it was likely housed in a local home or business for those years.
"The first known building, which still stands at 112 Milwaukee St., was built in 1909," Szpiszar said.
This same building housed the fire department, water works, public library, pumping station, jail, trustee's offices and meeting rooms. The Johnson Creek Library remained in this structure until moving into its current location at 125 Lincoln Street in 1991.
Much has changed in how even the smallest of libraries now operates when compared to their formative years. Community libraries' today are vastly different than how they operated even as recently as 2000.
"We offer Wifi in the building, the parking lot and Veteran's Park next door," Szpiszar said. "We have three public computers, as well as in-house wireless printing from our computers or a patron's device."
Printing and copying can be done in black and white or color, and up to the poster size of 11 by 17 inches.
"We have Kindles for both adults and children, each preloaded with titles. Also, for children, we offer Dash Robots and Dot Robots, and a number of Launch Pads for check out," she said.
Digitally, the library offers the Libby App for e-books, audiobooks and e-magazines. The Hoopla app can be used for streaming movies, TV shows, music and books. These apps, along with the Cafe app, which allows a patron to access their library account and the Cafe Catalog, can be downloaded on a patron's device. Popular magazines, such as People, US and Time, can be downloaded to a patron's device through Flipster.
"Additionally, we have online resources such as Gale Courses, featuring more than 360 classes on numerous topics, and business and consumer information in publications such as Consumer Reports," she said.
The library, of course, still offers traditional books, as well as tried-and-true resources in genealogy, history and newspapers. There is also access to AncestryLibrary and the Archive of Wisconsin Newspapers.
Homework help and job search help are available and there is no cost to use any of these online resources. A patron simply needs his or her Johnson Creek library card, or any Bridges Library card.
Directing an advanced library in a relatively small community has led to a satisfying point in here career, Szpiszar said.
"From a young age, I grew up reading and using the library, so working in the library is a dream job," she said. "I enjoy helping people see and use everything the library offers. Libraries are here to serve our communities and we enjoy interacting with our patrons and bringing the joy of the library to them."
The Johnson Creek Public Library in its 120th year is a special place, according to Szpiszar.
"It's special because of the people," she said. "Our staff is personable and knowledgeable, and always willing to help our patrons with whatever they need. Most importantly though, is the Johnson Creek community. Our patrons, neighbors and community members are the best."
"We want the library to be a hub of the community, where everyone feels welcome, safe and comfortable," Szpiszar said.
