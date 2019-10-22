Starting Monday, Nov. 4, the Johnson Creek Public Library will switch to their winter hours.
Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon
Sunday: closed
Please note, there is an external book drop that accepts returned materials 24/7. You also can put items on hold and renew them online. Visit www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org and click on “Café Catalog,” then type in your library card barcode and PIN to log in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.