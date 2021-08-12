JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District earlier this week sent a communication to all district families alerting them of the expected COVID-19 protocols for the district heading into the new school year.
Superintendent Michael Garvey noted that Jefferson County has seen an increase of COVID cases in the past couple of weeks.
In response, the Jefferson County Health Department on Wednesday released a recommendation that everyone wear masks in the county’s K-12 schools.
Garvey noted that all of the county’s school superintendents met last Friday with Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani to discuss current COVID-19 trends and the county’s recommendations.
Garvey said that while the health department’s recommendation was countywide, district administrators discussed the need to consider conditions in their individual school district, not just the county as a whole, while coming to conclusions about the mitigation strategies that would be put in place in their individual districts.
The Johnson Creek School District Mitigation plan includes the following:
Encouraging those who are not vaccinated or who are immune compromised to wear a mask.
Encouraging those who can to get immunized;
Continuing to practice social distancing in school when practical;
Continuing the enhanced cleaning protocols already in place in the Johnson Creek schools;
Requiring sick students and staff members to stay home;
Encouraging those with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested, and:
Continuing to inform parents when their child may have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“ At this point, unless circumstances change, the Johnson Creek School District will continue its mask-optional protocol,” Garvey said.
“We recommend that those who are immune compromised and those that are unvaccinated wear a mask,” he said. In addition, he said, “We recommend that those who are able, get vaccinated, if they have not done so.”
