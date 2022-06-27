WHITEWATER — Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth announced the appointment of Brenda Jones as the next vice chancellor for administrative affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. In the position, Jones will have oversight over financial planning and business operations, human resources, risk management, capital construction and renovation, as well as safety and police services.
“I am so pleased that Brenda Jones will be joining UW-Whitewater, effective August 22,” Chenoweth said. “During the interview process, it was evident that she believes strongly in our mission to provide a high-quality university experience that is accessible to all students. She has a track record of strong fiscal management and planning, as well as demonstrated experience implementing innovative strategies to solve problems and adapt to changing circumstances. Her wide-ranging experience in higher education, government, and public and private organizations will serve UW-Whitewater well.”
Since 2009, Jones has served as vice president for financial affairs for the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Previously, she held controller and accounting roles, from educational institutions, to accounting firms, to city government.
“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to visit many of the UW campuses and Whitewater has, by far, always been my favorite,” Jones said. “The passion for this campus that I saw in everyone I met only served to confirm what a special place this really is. I would like to thank you all for giving me this amazing opportunity and am very excited to be joining the Warhawk family.”
A certified public accountant, Jones holds CPA professional memberships at the state and national level. She received her master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
An award-winning professional, Jones has been honored by the Milwaukee Business Journal as CFO of the Year – Higher Education, and was named among the Notable Women in Higher Education by BizTimes Media.
Jeff Arnold will continue to serve in the vice chancellor role until Jones joins UW-Whitewater.
“We’re sincerely appreciative that Jeff Arnold returned to UW-Whitewater to serve in an interim capacity. His steady and collegial leadership style — combined with his knowledge and expertise in administrative affairs and the UW System as a whole — helped move the entire university forward. I wish him well as he resumes his retirement.”
“I would also like to acknowledge the search and screen committee, under the leadership of Dr. Paul Ambrose, and thank the members for their strong work to recruit and review candidates for this position.”
