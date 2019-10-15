WHITEWATER — Kia Smith finds joy in movement.
When she is on stage, she relates the interaction between other dancers to moving with others through life.
As people from various walks of life learn to move alongside one another, she says, that is the key.
One that could lead to social change.
The dancer and choreographer from the southside of Chicago is heading up a new dance company that is coming to the Young Auditorium in Whitewater for a show next week.
“I think people are really excited about dance right now,” she said. “Every town and city has a dance studio and dance company. I think this gives people kind of an in.”
That introduction to dance is helping dance studios like the South Chicago Dance Theatre that will be touring a new show for the first time when they come to Whitewater.
The dance company reflects the people who make up the group with styles coming from all over the world. While choreographing the show Smith had the challenge of seamlessly blending each segment and style.
“Dancing Beyond the Borderline: An Immersive Performance” details different aspects of the human experience. The piece is 75 minutes and uses eight dancers with programs set to an array of music – from jazz to Al Green. The final part of the performance focuses on music from today, including hip hop.
She founded the show in Chicago and is excited to bring the positive work they have been doing.
“We do a lot of community work. We have a social program for students who want to study dance. We bring in all kinds of choreographers and give opportunities to choreographers and to women,” she said.
Since she is the founder of a dance studio, one would think dance started at an early age for Smith. But she said she didn’t start dancing until high school.
“I always wanted to dance. But I didn’t have the resources to pursue that,” she said.
High school offered the chance at a scholarship.
“Ever since then that’s what I’ve been doing,” she said.
She also finds joy in helping others who want to study dance and finds that dance brings so many people together.
“I am so excited that dancers and artists can create community,” she said.
The show will run Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Young Auditorium. But as part of the experience, Smith said they will be performing at an elementary school and senior center, as well.
With the popularity of dance shows on TV, people know what to expect when coming to a performance. And the event is a family-friendly one.
“There is an interactive piece toward the end of the show,” she said. “The audience gets to be part of what’s happening on stage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.