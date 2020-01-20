BURLINGTON — As the Jubilate Community Singers begins its ninth season, singers are invited to join in the experience of singing, belonging, learning and stretching their talents under the direction of Dr. Anne Reisner Armetta. Rehearsals for the spring season begin at 7 p.m., Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church, 887 State Street, Burlington, and continue weekly until the two performances in early May. This year the program will be “Fanfare for the Working Person.” Jubilate Community Singers welcome interested participants. Membership ranges from high school students to senior citizens, and they come from all around southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. There is no audition, although Armetta has people sing for her to determine their best fit with others.
In addition to concerts, the choir — in full or in part — performs in other venues. For more info about joining this community choir, contact Joan Baumel at (262) 539-2180.
As artistic director, Armetta puts together the programs – selecting the songs as well as the readings. She has been involved in community choral music most of her professional life. She founded the original Jubilate Singers in Burlington in 1996 and was key in reorganizing Jubilate Community Singers. Performances most often take place at area churches. Jubilate Novum presents quality choral music accompanied by prose and poetry.
“Our programs feature many musical traditions, time periods and styles. We research and present original programs that are organized around seasonal, cultural and historic themes,” Armetta says. “We are dedicated to arranging events which present quality music and the written word, providing artistic connections to the cultural and technological events that affect our communities.”
