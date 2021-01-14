LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik, Aaron Rodgers and journalist Bill Whitaker are among the future guest hosts who will fill in for the late Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!”
The show announced Wednesday that Couric, the journalist and former “Today” show host, will become the first woman ever to host the show.
The show has opted to use a series of interim guest hosts rather than immediately find permanent replacements.
Ken Jennings is currently serving as the first guest host.
