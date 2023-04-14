hot Kids participate in Build-A-Stand Workshop, preparing for Fort Atkinson's Lemonade Day Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Apr 14, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pictured left to right: William Kaiser, Ira Wesselny, and Serilah Wesselny Nicole Eithun Buy Now Ira, 8, looks over the instructions on how to build the lemonade stand with his sister Serilah and their family. Ira plans on decorating his lemonade stand Pikachu theme from Pokemon. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Future entrepreneurs attended Build-A-Stand Workshop on Wednesday at Builders First Source in Fort Atkinson. This event allowed children to prepare for the official Lemonade Day May 6 at Barrie Park. Attendees were excited to help build a stand and already had plans on how they were going to paint and decorate their own lemonade stand for the big day. Marketing Day is the last preparation day before the event. Marketing Day will be held at the after school BASE location on April 21 at 4:30 p.m.For more information on Lemonade Day, please visit the Lemonade Day website. Additional questions or comments can be directed to Project Manager, Dana Butson, 920-562-3210 or projects@fortchamber.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two people who died in Palmyra crash are identified Dodge County motor vehicle homicide trial meets with delays Fort Atkinson School Board advises cutting $2.9 million in budget Jefferson County sheriff investigating Sullivan crash that killed Jefferson motorcyclist Hartwick to resign after re-election to Fort Atkinson council Latest e-Edition Screentime 3-23 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.