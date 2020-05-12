JEFFERSON — In this age of pandemic, fishing is still an allowable activity. Unfortunately, large group gatherings centering around the activity are not.
With continued restrictions on large gatherings due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson announced last week that it would be unable to go ahead with its 22nd annual Take a Kid Fishing Day, which was originally scheduled for June 6.
“After much consideration, the club placed the health and well-being of the youth and families of our community before getting everyone together for a day of taking kids fishing in the great outdoors,” said Bennett Brantmeier, club representative.
Coordinators expressed great appreciation to all of the businesses, organizations and individuals who have sponsored the annual event in the past, noting that with many businesses closed and families struggling due to the pandemic, the club did not send out its usual fundraising request this year.
Instead, the club is turning attention back onto its longtime sponsors, encouraging local residents to patronize those businesses and organizations and to thank them for their support of the youth in the local community
Lastly, the club encourages families to take their kids fishing as much as possible while still practicing recommended social distancing, Brantmeier said.
“Be smart and safe and make the best of what you have and what is truly important. This too will pass,” he said.
Annual sponsors the club wishes to recognize include:
Nestle Purina, Gold Wings—Green Bay Chapter; Wis-Pak, Inc., centered in Watertown; the Jefferson County Farm Bureau; Jon’s Sport Shop of Oshkosh; Great American Cookies of Appleton; Gollons Bait & Fish Farm of Dodgeville; Archie Monument & Stone, Inc. of Watertown; Heron’s Landing of Jefferson, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Association; the Jefferson Police Association; Century 21 Integrity Group of Jefferson;
Also, Premier Bank; Fort Community Credit Union; The Works Hair Salon of Jefferson, Thompson Legal, LLC of Jefferson; County-City Credit Union’s Jefferson branch; Bon Ton Bakery of Jefferson; River’s Edge Market of Jefferson; Badger Bank; Town & Country Homes; the Daily Jefferson County Union; the Jefferson Area Business Center, Jean & Fran Wright, Janice and Jim Lamers, Jason Mascitti, Towne Inn of Jefferson, the City of Jefferson Parks and Recreation Commission, the Jefferson Mobil Station; Wedl’s Hamburger Stand of Jefferson; Thompson & Company, S.C. of Jefferson, WFAW; Luedtke Plumbing; Mike’s Tackle; American Family Insurance/Sherry Lange, centered in Jefferson; Merrill’s Motor Works of Jefferson; the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson; Pepsi’s Watertown office; Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, centered in Oconomowoc; Stauffer – Klug Insurance Agency; the Wayside Inn of Jefferson; Neighbor’s Restaurant of Jefferson; the Jefferson County Land & Water Conservation Department and A.J.’s Piggly Wiggly.
