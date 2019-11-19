LAKE MILLS — David Klein, son of Angela Hobbs and Paul Klein, has been selected as Lake Mills High School’s “Good Citizen.” This contest is sponsored annually by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter sponsors Lake Mills. Klein was selected by staff and the senior class on the basis of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism.
While at Lake Mills High School, Klein has been involved in football, wrestling, baseball, track, Iron Club, Link Crew, Junior Optimist, band and was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior.
Klein also was on homecoming court and prom court his junior year, was a Badger Boys State Delegate and was a student Rotarian for the month of October. He is active in scouting, his church and helps with youth events, church dinners and community events.
Klein already has enlisted in the Army and will leave for basic training shortly after his graduation in June, 2020.
He has completed a scholarship form, which included his personal information, future plans and also stated his ideas on dependability, leadership, service and patriotism. Klein also wrote an essay entitled “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility For Preserving It,” focusing on “You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?” on which all local winners will be judged. He will be awarded a “Good Citizen” pin, a certificate, and a wallet recognition card.
He also is eligible for state competition with an award of $250 and a special state DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate. Each of the eight National Division winners will receive a cash award in the amount of $500. Two national winners will be invited to Washington, D.C. to attend Continental Congress and will be awarded a $5,000 scholarships, inscribed silver bowls and certificates.
Lake Mills High School is very proud to have Klein as its 2019-2020 award winner.
