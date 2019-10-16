Knights of Columbus Council 3396 will host an all-you-care-to-eat pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.
The breakfast features pancakes, Jones Dairy Farm breakfast sausage, applesauce, juice and coffee for a free-will donation.
All profits from the breakfast will go to the God Touch Ministry building fund, which will provide transitional housing for those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.