Hey, Kyler, this is for real.
Sort of.
Kyler Murray, April’s top overall draft pick, will make his preseason debut for Arizona on Thursday night when the Cardinals host the Chargers.
The quarterback won’t be on the field very long against Los Angeles, but he should get a chance to show some of the skills that so enamored the Cardinals. He also could wind up on the ground a few times — for the first time as a pro considering QBs don’t get hit in practice.
“I’m looking forward to having fun,” Murray says. “It’s going to be different suiting up in a Cardinals jersey. Not playing for a school, you’re representing a state.”
That state saw its team have the worst record in the NFL in 2018, fire coach Steve Wilks and hire Kliff Kingsbury, an offensive guru who had recently been fired as head coach at Texas Tech.
“To be kind of pushed in as the guy, there’s no kind of grace period of leading him in with any veteran presence at that position,” Kingsbury said. “He’s remained humble. He’s remained diligent in his work habits, so I’ve been proud of that for him.”
With running back Melvin Gordon’s holdout, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will get plenty of carries for the Chargers. Defensive tackle and first-round pick Jerry Tillery has gotten some time with the first team.
There are 11 games on the first full night of preseason play; the Broncos beat the Falcons last week in the Hall of Fame game.
Texans at Packers
Coach Bill O’Brien said that many Texans starters should get some playing time, though it’s unlikely star defensive end J.J. Watt will be one of them. Watt left a joint practice with Green Bay early on Monday after experiencing tightness in his groin and sat out Tuesday as a precaution.
Watt, who grew up a Packers fan, is disappointed he won’t get to play at Lambeau Field, but knows being careful this early in the preseason is more important than getting on the field.
“Groin tightened up just a little bit, so rather than try and push through it and try and do some damage to it, we just shut it down,” he said. “I’ve gotten smarter as I got older, so I started listening to the trainers a little bit more than just listening to my own brain.”
O’Brien said rookie Lonnie Johnson Jr. will play three days after causing a stir with a hard hit during the first joint practice on Monday. The cornerback hit Green Bay tight end Jace Sternberger on a pass over the middle, causing Sternberger’s helmet to pop off, and then taunted him.
Patriots at Lions
Former Patriots with injuries are of interest here.
Trey Flowers, the defensive end who went from New England to Detroit as a free agent and was the Lions’ big offseason acquisition, is on the physically unable to perform list.
Coach Matt Patricia, a former defensive assistant for the Patriots in his second season with Detroit, has been recovering from a surgically repaired left leg that’s caused him to move around the practice facility on a vehicle.
“I’m working with our doctors here to try to figure out what’s best for myself to be safe on the sideline from that standpoint,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll be riding the ATV around unfortunately on the sideline.”
Redskins at Browns
First-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins is expected to make his Redskins debut. The 15th overall pick out of Ohio State is competing with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy for the starting job. Haskins has flashed a strong arm, but made a lot of rookie mistakes in camp.
“We’ll see how he does in a game,” coach Jay Gruden said. “We’ll see how he’s taken what he’s done on the practice field to see how it transitions into a real game situation.”
