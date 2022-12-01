JEFFERSON — A Lake Mills insurance agent is facing three counts of unlawful sexual contact in after he allegedly coerced a teenage girl he had hired to work in his office into engaging in various acts with him.

According to charging documents on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, Tyler Speth, 32, of Lake Mills, allegedly had illegal sexual contact with the 16-year-old female employee of his American Family Insurance agency on or between June 20 and Sept. 1.

