JEFFERSON — A Lake Mills insurance agent is facing three counts of unlawful sexual contact in after he allegedly coerced a teenage girl he had hired to work in his office into engaging in various acts with him.
According to charging documents on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, Tyler Speth, 32, of Lake Mills, allegedly had illegal sexual contact with the 16-year-old female employee of his American Family Insurance agency on or between June 20 and Sept. 1.
The criminal complaint stated that, on Nov. 1, law enforcement was dispatched to the Lake Mills residence of the victim to hear her complaint of sexual assault by Speth.
"Victim 1 reported that she had started working at a local insurance agency, American Family Insurance, in June, 2022," the complaint said. "Her boss, Tyler Speth, had sexually assaulted her and offered to pay her for 'innocent favors' like kissing, groping and making out."
The victim said that some of the incidents occurred in the basement of the insurance agency.
The complaint stated that the victim felt that Speth was, "manipulative."
The complaint goes on to graphically detail Speth's alleged offenses against the girl that have resulted in charges against him including one count each of exposure of his genitals to a child, exposure of intimate body parts to a child and sexual intercourse with a child.
Speth has been bound over for arraignment and trial by Jefferson County Branch I Judge William Gruber, who found probable cause that Speth committed at least one felony.
Arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. and if convicted on all of the charges, Speth could face up to seven years and nine months in prison.
Speth is currently free on a $25,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with the victim, have no discussion of the case with a witness and have no unsupervised contact with any minors, with the exception of his own children. He is also not to leave the State of Wisconsin and he was ordered to surrender his passport to the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office.
