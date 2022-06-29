CAMBRIDGE — The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization 18-hole golfers formed two-person teams to compete against each other in a best ball competition on Tuesday, June 21.
The first place team consisted of Denise Lind and Marlene Lee. In second was Pam Reich and Pat Clifford. Third place went to Charlene Cederberg and Joyce Gehler. There was a tie between three teams for fourth place including: Sue Repyak and April Mickelson, Betty Reay and Jan Tremain and Cindy Hartman and Carol Zimbric.
In the 9-hole group, Marti Tenzer won first place low net and Kristina Purdy was second. In low putts, Gina Eggert was first and there was a tie for second place between Marti Tenzer, Virginia Newcomb, Sue O’Hara and Kathy Maurer. First place Flight 2 was Sue Buell also taking first place in low putts. In second place for Flight 2 was Jan Benzinger with low putts going to Marge Stach. Julie Clark was first in Flight 3 low net and Barb Johnson was first in low putts. Sunken approaches for the day went to Jane Spindler on No. 11 and Sue O’Hara on No. 18. There were no birdies to report.
Marlene Lee took first place honors in bridge this week. Following her was Linda Teske, second; Betty Litscher, third; and Sue Repyak, fourth.
Euchre finals include Barb Wendt, first; Bernadine Christianson, second; Pat New, third; and Diane Wilkinson, fourth.
