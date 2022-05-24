LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team won the Lake Mills regional title on Monday and produced 22 qualifiers for sectional competition.
The Warriors beat out Catholic Memorial for top honors, 173 to 159.50.
The 3,200 relay team of freshman Tyler Dahlie, junior Tyler Gresens, sophomore Mark Garcia and sophomore Karsten Grundahl won in 8:23.88.
Grundahl won the 800 in 2:02.18. Senior Jonathan Abel won the 1,600 in 4:47.95.
Senior Kyle Main won the long jump (20-11 1/2), placed third in the 200 (22.58) and was fourth in the 100 (11.52).
In the high jump, junior Levi Birkholz cleared 6-5 to win it while senior Caleb Andrews cleared 6-0 and took second.
Senior Jack Milbrath won the pole vault (10-6).
In the 3,200, junior Cameron Weiland took second in 10:03.79 while senior Jonathan Abel was fourth in 10:31.49. Junior Arnold Rupnow placed second in the 1,600 in 4:47.95.
Junior Ben Buxa took second in the shot put (49-5) and the discus (145-6).
Junior David Taylor-Evert took fourth in the shot put (46-6) and the discus (134-2).
The 800 relay team of senior Jameson Schmidt, freshman Ben Krauklis, sophomore Alex Reinke and Main finished second in 1:31.62.
The 400 relay team of senior Spencer Sturgill, junior Jay Yahnke, freshman Issaiah Sampson and Krauklis took third in 44.82.
The 1,600 relay team of Dahlie, senior Nate Krenke, junior Ethan Schuetz and sophomore Daniel Ertman placed fourth in 3:37.35.
Krauklis was fourth in the 200 (23.17). Ertman was fourth in the 400 in 53.51. Schuetz was fourth in the triple jump (40- 1/2).
Lakeside Lutheran's girls finished third with 86.50 points.
Senior Mya Hemling won the 200 in 26.63 and placed fourth in the long jump (16-2 1/2).
The 800 relay team of senior Carly Paske, junior Madelyn Vanderhoof, freshman Cecilia Krahn and Hemling won in 1:50.88.
Junior Marissa Duddeck took second in the triple jump (34-10 1/2) and third in the long jump (16-5).
Sophomore Elida Nerothin placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.62.
The 3,200 relay team of juniors Abigail Minning and Natalie Punzel and freshmen Nadia Henriquez and Amelia Povich placed third in 10:56.85.
The 400 relay team of Paske, Vanderhoof and sophomores Claire Heinrich and Wedmerline Schulz placed fourth in 54.97.
Povich took fourth in the 1,600 in 5:52.16.
"We are extremely proud of our athletes tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran co-track and field coach Justin Vanderhoof said. "The competition was incredibly tough, but they didn't flinch. So many of them put up their best times/heights/distances of the season and continue to improve."
"Just like at our conference meet, so many of our athletes set personal or season bests to finish ahead of where they may have thought they would be. The enthusiasm and energy they share with each other keep pushing them to greater heights."
Girls captain Madelyn Vanderhoof, a junior and part of both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams said, "I am really proud of how our girls did tonight, and I am so excited to have another chance to compete with my teammates at sectionals."
Luther Prep's girls placed second with 96 points.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Ellie Backus, freshmen Calliope Horn and C Pim and sophomore Kiersten Dellar won in 4:16.40.
Dellar won the 400 in 1:01.28 and placed fourth in the 100 (13.78).
The 3,200 relay team of sophomore Ellie Backus, senior Holly Fluegge, sophomore Jemma Habben and freshman Calliope Horn won by 43 seconds in 10:10.73.
Backus won the 800 in 2:28.73. Habben won the 1,600 in 5:41.33 Sophomore Sarah Felsing won the 3,200 in 12:50.16 while sophomore Alexis Veenhuis took fourth in 13:19.59.
Senior Grace Schmidt placed third in the shot put (33-2 1/2). Senior Taylor Zellmer placed third in the high jump (5-0).
Freshman Mary Backus was fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.64).
Luther Prep’s boys finished seventh with 41 points.
The 1,600 relay team of senior Josh Felsing, freshman Sam Splinter, senior Jeremiah Stanton and junior Lucas Holtz won in 3:29.15.
Holtz also won the 400 in 51.62.
Stanton placed third in the 300 hurdles (41.50) and fourth in the 110 high hurdles (16.44). Splinter took fourth in the 1,600 in 4:48.99.
Jefferson boys placed third with 88 points.
Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 300 hurdles in 39.92 and took second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.43.
Senior Brady Gotto took second in the 200 in 22.47 and third in the 100 in 11.40.
Senior Sawyer Thorp placed second in the 400 in 51.85. Senior Andrew Gee took second in the pole vault (10-6).
Senior Mason Marin took third in the 3,200 in 10:11.88.
The 800 relay team of senior Eddy Rodriguez, junior Paden Phillips and seniors Marcus Owen and Gotto placed third in 1:32.40.
The 1,600 relay team of Rodriguez, Owen, Hottinger and Thorp took third in 3:31.04.
Jefferson girls placed fourth with 84 points.
Junior Ayianna Johnson won the triple jump (35-3 1/2), the shot put (36-1) and the discus (142-3) and placed third in the 100 (13.61).
Senior Emily Zilisch took second in in the pole vault (8-3).
The 3,200 relay team of junior Jocelyn Ramirez, freshman Olivia Jennrich, junior Lauren Kopek and freshman Lexi Weinbrenner placed second in 10:53.72.
Weinbrenner placed second in the 1,600 in 5:46.85.
Ramirez was third in the 3,200 in 13:14.84.
Junior Emma Riedl took fourth in the 400 in 1:04.76.
"Jefferson had a great night in Lake Mills,” Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. "We will be very well represented at Prairie Du Chien on Thursday. Ayianna Johnson had a great night winning the triple jump, shot put, and discus. She also placed third in the 100. Brady Gotto really had nice races on the track advancing in the 100, 200 and 4x200 relay.
"Nick Hottinger had a career best 300 meter hurdle race. His ability to stay focused on his race and his lane is outstanding. NIck is advancing in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and as part of our 4x4 relay. We are excited to see our 4x4 advance with four seniors running on that relay. Emma Riedl really had a gutsy performance in the 400 to advance. She ran her fastest 400 time to advance to sectionals. We were also able to get two pole vaulters through. We had a head wind coming in on pole vault, but Andrew Gee and Emily Zilisch have been vaulting great all year in all weather conditions."
The Lake Mills boys placed fourth with 75 points.
Senior Kyle Popowski won the 110 high hurdles in 15.42 and took second in the 300 hurdles in 40.73.
The 400 relay team of senior Carson Lund, junior J.P. Rguig, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and senior Dylan Johnson won in 43.67.
Lund was second in the triple jump (41-7 1/4).
Johnson took third in the long jump (20-5) while Lund was fourth (20-0).
"Lake Mills was very excited to host this year's regional meet at our new facility,” Lake Mills boys track and field coach Dan Zaeske said. "We had so many outstanding performances from athletes on all teams and it was very fun to watch them compete tonight.
"I was especially proud of our guys 4x100 meter relay team of Carson Lund, Dylan Johnson, Matthew Stenbroten, and JP Rguig. They came in as the No. 2 seed behind the second best relay team in D2, Catholic Memorial. Not only did our guys beat them, but they also broke the school record previously set in 2004 (44.21). We ran a 43.67 tonight. These four guys all shared the same dream of breaking that school record. They put in the work every day and finally achieved their goal. I couldn't be more proud of them.
"Other standout performances included Kyle Popowski taking first in the 110 hurdles by one hundredth of a second over the second best high hurdler in D2. He also advanced to sectionals in the 300 hurdles, taking second place. Last week, Kyle broke the 300 hurdle school record previously set by Ben Dunkleberger in 2018 (40.35). Kyle ran a 39.92. He came in to track freshman year talking about setting the school record in hurdles and after years of hard work and one broken wrist, he finally made that happen."
The Lake Mills girls placed sixth with 70 points.
Senior Abigail Toepfer won the long jump (17-1).
Junior Ali Dean took third in the triple jump (32-2 3/4). Junior Jenna Hosey was third in the 400 (1:04.69). Senior Hannah Alexander placed third in the discus (110-3).
Sophomore Katelyn Krull was fourth in the 200 (28.77). Senior Meghann Christian was fourth in the shot put (33-2).
Top four finishers at the Prairie du Chien sectional on Thursday will advance to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 173, Catholic Memorial 159.50, Jefferson 88, Lake Mills 75, Mayville 49.50, Marshall 43, Luther Prep 41, Columbus 40, Lake Country Lutheran 28
Team scores — girls: Columbus 145, Luther Prep 96, Lakeside Lutheran 86.50, Jefferson 84, Catholic Memorial 81, Lake Mills 70, Lake Country Lutheran 62, Mayville 34.50, Marshall 14
