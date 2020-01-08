LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School will host a formal/semi-formal dress resale open to the public on campus Sunday, Jan. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. Much of the proceeds will go to support the school’s upcoming spring and summer Operation GO mission trips.
Organizers are in the process of displaying upward of 50 dresses in various sizes, styles and colors; some still have their retail tags. Dresses are either donated or consigned and will sell for $25 each or less; sellers can take up to $15 of dress proceeds; some are donating dresses in full. The sale will be held in room 515 in the school; signs will direct on the day of the sale. There will be space and privacy for shoppers to try on dresses. Cash or check will be accepted as payment.
Donated proceeds from each sale will support this year’s OpGo program that is in the midst of organizing 82 Lakeside students in 11 teams for spring or summer trips. Teens will go and assist church efforts in 10 different locations, from mission sites in Costa Maya, Mexico, Arizona and California to New York and New Jersey, from Anchorage, Alaska to New Orleans, helping with a variety of mission activities, from teaching to sharing church info in neighborhoods to assisting with summer sport, STEM and art camps. For more information about Operation GO, visit www.llhs.org/opgo.
The public is encouraged to join in the afternoon of shopping. Anyone wishing to donate or consign a dress needs to contact organizer Jodie Schommer before the weekend at jschomme@llhs.org. Lakeside Lutheran is located at 231 Woodland Beach Rd.
