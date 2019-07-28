ROME — The Raiders squeaked out two one-run wins over East Troy on Saturday, defeating the Express, 1-0 and 4-3, in a Land O’ Lakes doubleheader at Rome Park.
In the first game, Logan Johnson tossed a complete-game shutout to lead Rome to a 1-0 victory.
Johnson fanned five batters and gave up four hits. He allowed no walks.
The Raiders' lone run came in the first inning. Jet Weber drove in Ryan Wenzel in the second at-bat of the game with a double.
Weber and Wenzel combined for four hits in the game, with both collecting two hits. Craig McDermott also collected two hits, including one double.
Rome rallied in the second game to pick up its 4-3 win.
Down 3-0 heading into the fourth, the Raiders scored four runs to take a 4-3 lead and never looked back.
The four-run inning came off the back of five hits.
Nicholas Simdon earned the win on the mound for Rome. In his three innings of action, he struck out five batters and allowed just one hit.
Benjamin Gallo picked up the save with a two-strikeout seventh.
The sweep put the Raiders at 13-3 in Land O’ Lakes play, five games ahead of second in the Southwest Division.
The doubleheader with East Troy concludes Rome’s regular season.
