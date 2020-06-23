JEFFERSON — Jefferson school officials are working toward a late summer in-person band camp and potential district-led swimming lessons, with additional health protocols to protect students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Rollefson, superintendent of the School District of Jefferson, has been meeting with the district’s three band directors to set up a system through which the district could continue to offer its traditional fifth-grade band camp and its high school marching band camp in August.
“I think we can get this to fly, taking advantage of our outside spaces as much as possible,” Rollefson said during Monday’s school board meeting, referring to recent research that shows that the virus does not spread as easily outdoors.
As currently proposed, the district would host the beginner band camp for fifth-graders in the mornings throughout the week of Aug. 10-14. Fifth-grade band students would get intensive instruction as they got started on their instruments Monday through Friday that week, meeting from 9 a.m. to noon.
In the afternoons of the same week, the high school marching band camp would take place, with instruction and practice running from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Staff members are expected to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible, and students would be encouraged — but not forced — to wear face masks when not blowing into an instrument.
Meanwhile, custodial staff would be providing additional cleaning throughout.
Band will require different procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mouthpieces will not be shared and the district will have a safe cleaning product which promises to fight COVID-19 on hand to clean mouthpieces.
Meanwhile, different procedures will have to be implemented for students to empty the spit valves on their instruments; this will take place in a different area, away from other students.
“If any group is extremely detail-oriented and can carry this off, it is our band directors,” Rollefson said.
If this plan moves forward, he said, the band camp participants would be the first students back on the school campus since March 13, when they left for spring break and that morphed into a government-ordered shutdown of all schools.
“I am excited about these opportunities,” Rollefson said, adding that the district would be getting communications out to families in the near future about the band camps.
As to swim lessons, district officials are meeting to see if they can offer lessons in late summer.
However, too many questions remain at this time about how that could be implemented, so district planners are waiting to bring more people to the table before moving forward with these plans.
Meanwhile, the district is tentatively is eyeing an in-person graduation ceremony in August for the Class of 2020 (having hosted its virtual ceremony June 7). Details are still being worked out for the planned in-person ceremony.
