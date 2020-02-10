WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters.
The celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Cravath Lakefront Center in Whitewater from 10 a.m. to noon.
The program features a talk on the origins of the national league, a short video about the work of the Wisconsin state league, and a presentation on the history of Whitewater’s League of Women Voters.
There will be a selection of cake, cookies, muffins, scones and hot coffee or tea. R.S.V.P. to Kathy Brimmer at kbrimmer315@gmail.com as soon as possible because space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.