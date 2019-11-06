WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters, Whitewater Area will hold its annual Holiday Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 1. Join them as they celebrate the honor bestowed on the winner of the 2019 Making Democracy Work award at the Holiday Dinner. This will be the 11th year for the presentation of the award.
The winner of the award for Making Democracy Work is Kristine Zaballos, longtime Whitewater resident, who has been instrumental in making improvements in services provided for residents in need. In addition, she is a founder of the City Market, a year-round effort to bring food and the community together.
The dinner will be held at 841 Brew House on Milwaukee St.. Cash bar begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment; the presentation of the MDW award will be at 6:30 p.m. Reservations may be made using the registration form found in the November Newsletter of the League of Women Voters. Seating is limited so reserve early.
Cost of the dinner is $20 per person. Access to the form can be found at the website of the local league: whitewaterlwv.org. Questions: please call (262) 581-5411.
Come celebrate the occasion with the 11th award winning recipient of the Making Democracy Work award. The deadline for reservations is Nov. 18.
