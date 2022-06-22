JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson 17U Legion team split a pair of home games to open the season.
Jefferson topped Fort Atkinson 10-4 Monday at home and fell to visiting Lake Mills 13-8 Tuesday.
Lake Mills totaled 12 base knocks and scored in all but one inning, taking the lead for good with a three-run fourth. Eddy Eveland scored via error and Derek Bruce delivered a two-run single with two away to push the margin to 8-6.
Jefferson pulled with 10-8 in the fifth on consecutive RBI singles by Andrew Altermatt and Gareth Whitstone. Lake Mills added a pair of runs via error in the sixth and Brody Henderson doubled in another insurance run in the seventh for the final margin.
Payton Klettke earned the decision for Lake Mills, allowing six earned on 10 hits with four strikeouts in six innings.
Jefferson's Drew Peterson allowed six runs (one earned) on six hits in four innings, fanning four, in the loss.
Versus Fort Atkinson, Jefferson scored multiple runs in all but one inning they came to bat in to back starter Tyler Butina, who struck out 10 and walked three in six innings, allowing two earned on three hits in the victory. Luis Serrano struck out the side in the seventh.
Fort starter Kroix Kucken allowed six earned on 10 hits in five frames, striking out six with four walks, in the loss.
Tyler Fredrick, who had three hits for Jefferson, singled home a run in the third and Marcus Turley followed with an RBI on a fielder's choice to make it 4-0. Butina, who had two hits and scored three times, singled in a run in the fourth and Luis Serrano's sacrifice fly later in the inning made it 6-0.
