Paddy Keelty doubled in the winning run in the eighth inning as Fort Atkinson’s American Legion team topped Watertown 2-1 at Jones Park on Wednesday.

The game was a pitcher’s duel throughout with Watertown’s Steven Gates and Fort’s Ryan Schoenherr each working seven or more innings.

In the eighth, Isaac Seavert singled to left with one away and scored from there on Keelty’s hit to left. Keelty entered as pinch-hitter to deliver the winning base knock.

Fort’s Drew Kloster worked a scoreless eighth and fanned a pair to earn the victory. Schoenherr struck out 10, walking none, over seven frames, permitting an unearned run on three hits.

Gates struck out eight and walked two, allowing an unearned run in 7 1/3 innings. Watertown reliever Taylor Walter allowed the winning run and was saddled with the loss.

Fort tied it up at 1 in the fourth when Braeden Sayre scored via error on a grounder off the bat of Schoenherr.

Fort plays at McFarland tonight at 6 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 2,

WATERTOWN 1

Watertown 100 000 00 — 1 3 2

Fort 000 100 01 — 2 4 2

Leading hitters — W: Lehman (2B); FA: Schoenherr (2B), Keelty (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Gates 7.1-2-1-0-8-2, Walter 0-2-1-1-0-0; FA: Schoenherr 7-3-1-0-10-0, Kloster W; 1-0-0-0-2-1.

