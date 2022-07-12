Legion baseball: Jul 12, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY'S RESULTLITTLE CHUTE 10, JEFFERSON 4FOND DU LAC -- Little Chute pulled away early in its 10-4 victory over Jefferson at Herr-Baker Field on the campus of Marian University Monday.Jefferson grabbed a 3-1 edge in its half of the third on an RBI single by Tyler Butina, who had three hits.Little Chute produced three separate RBI singles in the home half of the third en route to snatching a 6-3 advantage. Drew Joten's two-run double in the fourth pushed the margin to 10-3.Tyler Schroedl and Garreth Whitstone added two base knocks apiece for Jefferson, which had a 12-10 advantage in total hits.Jefferson starter Tyler Fredrick took the loss, allowing five earned on six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Evan Neitzel fanned six in 3 2/3 relief frames, permitting four unearned runs on four hits.Little Chute's Connor Weigman permitted three earned on 10 hits with four strikeouts in six innings to earn the decision.LITTLE CHUTE 10, JEFFERSON 4Jefferson 021 001 0 -- 4 12 2Little Chute 105 400 x -- 10 10 3Leading hitters -- J: Butina 3x3 (2B), Schroedl 2x3, Whitstone 2x3; LC: Vanderburgt 2x2, Joten 2x3 (2B), Verhagen 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Fredrick L; 2.1-6-6-5-0-2, Neitzel 3.2-4-4-0-6-1; LC: Weigman W; 6-10-4-3-4-1, Vanderburgt 1-2-0-0-1-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joel Parker Shane D. Vince Timothy G. Schroedl Fort HealthCare matter before council today Rodney "Ron" Haferman Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-7
