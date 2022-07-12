MONDAY'S RESULT

LITTLE CHUTE 10, JEFFERSON 4

FOND DU LAC -- Little Chute pulled away early in its 10-4 victory over Jefferson at Herr-Baker Field on the campus of Marian University Monday.

Jefferson grabbed a 3-1 edge in its half of the third on an RBI single by Tyler Butina, who had three hits.

Little Chute produced three separate RBI singles in the home half of the third en route to snatching a 6-3 advantage. Drew Joten's two-run double in the fourth pushed the margin to 10-3.

Tyler Schroedl and Garreth Whitstone added two base knocks apiece for Jefferson, which had a 12-10 advantage in total hits.

Jefferson starter Tyler Fredrick took the loss, allowing five earned on six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Evan Neitzel fanned six in 3 2/3 relief frames, permitting four unearned runs on four hits.

Little Chute's Connor Weigman permitted three earned on 10 hits with four strikeouts in six innings to earn the decision.

LITTLE CHUTE 10, JEFFERSON 4

Jefferson 021 001 0 -- 4 12 2

Little Chute 105 400 x -- 10 10 3

Leading hitters -- J: Butina 3x3 (2B), Schroedl 2x3, Whitstone 2x3; LC: Vanderburgt 2x2, Joten 2x3 (2B), Verhagen 2x3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Fredrick L; 2.1-6-6-5-0-2, Neitzel 3.2-4-4-0-6-1; LC: Weigman W; 6-10-4-3-4-1, Vanderburgt 1-2-0-0-1-1.

Load comments