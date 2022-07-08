Fort hosts Stoughton Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

JANESVILLE — Fort Atkinson’s varsity American Legion baseball team dropped Wednesday’s road game to Janesville 12-4.

Janesville made it a 3-all contest with a run in the fourth inning, adding six scores in the fifth to break it open.

Fort reliever Gabe Staude, who allowed seven runs (one earned) on one hit in 2 1/3 innings, took the loss. All told, the Hawks surrendered eight unearned runs and committed six errors.

Janesville reliever Jack Ryan struck out 11 over four innings of two-hit ball, allowing an earned run on two hits, to get the decision.

Fort had a 7-5 edge in the hits column and had four-extra base knocks.

Staude tripled home a run in the Fort second, leadoff man Kroix Kucken tripled and scored in the third before Carson Schrader doubled and touched home when Ryan Schoenherr followed with a single to make it 3-2 Hawks.

Fort’s Nate Hartwig had two hits and scored twice.

JANESVILLE 12, FORT 4

Fort 012 001 0 — 4 7 6

Janesville 020 163 — 12 5 0

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Kucken 2.1-3-2-2-3-2, Staude L; 2.1-1-7-1-3-1, Burhans 0.1-1-3-1-3-1, Maier 1-0-0-0-0-1; J: Jacobson 3-5-3-3-1-5, Ryan W; 4-2-1-1-3-11.

Leading hitters — FA: Hartwig 2x3 (2B), Schrader (2B), Kucken (3B), Staude (3B).

