Fort Atkinson second baseman Braeden Sayre throws to first after stepping on second in an attempted 5-4-3 double play during Friday's American Legion Tournament game versus Genoa City at Jones Park. Sayre's throw to first was dropped
JANESVILLE — Fort Atkinson’s varsity American Legion baseball team dropped Wednesday’s road game to Janesville 12-4.
Janesville made it a 3-all contest with a run in the fourth inning, adding six scores in the fifth to break it open.
Fort reliever Gabe Staude, who allowed seven runs (one earned) on one hit in 2 1/3 innings, took the loss. All told, the Hawks surrendered eight unearned runs and committed six errors.
Janesville reliever Jack Ryan struck out 11 over four innings of two-hit ball, allowing an earned run on two hits, to get the decision.
Fort had a 7-5 edge in the hits column and had four-extra base knocks.
Staude tripled home a run in the Fort second, leadoff man Kroix Kucken tripled and scored in the third before Carson Schrader doubled and touched home when Ryan Schoenherr followed with a single to make it 3-2 Hawks.
Fort’s Nate Hartwig had two hits and scored twice.
