Post 166 lost the Class AA opener to Waterford, 4-3, but battled back with victories over Cedarburg (2-1) and Union Grove (7-6). That meant Fort would need to beat Waterford twice to advance through the regional.
Fort Atkinson found itself on the wrong end of two three-run innings and lost, 6-3, to Waterford ending its 2019 Class AA Legion campaign.
“I think we had a great summer,” Post 166 coach Tyler Congemi said. “Not only were we seeing a lot of success, but the guys progressed a lot and were able to clean up some things that needed work after the spring season.
“Even though it was a tough loss, my message was pretty positive; explaining how they should go into next year with a lot of confidence and hunger to prove how good they can be.”
It was the defense — which had been a strength all summer — that led to their demise. Seth Draeger pitched to contact and induced a lot of ground balls, but the defense wasn’t up to the task.
Perhaps even more perplexing, defense had been otherwise strong throughout the weekend. While Waterford feasted on mistakes and big innings, Fort Atkinson wasn’t as fortunate. Post 166 scored single runs in the first and third inning.
Post 166 finished the season in second place in the East Central American Legion standings. Fort trailed only Beaver Dam.
The highlight of the summer was when Post 166 won and hosted its annual tournament at Jones Park. Fort Atkinson will host the 2020 state tournament at Jones Park.
Post 164
The Jefferson Post 164 Legion baseball team put together a 1-2 record at the 17U Legion Regionals this week at Riverside Park in Janesville.
Jefferson dismantled East Troy, 15-4, on Friday at Riverside Park. On Saturday, Post 164 lost a 27-run game to Hartland, 18-9, in another postseason game at Riverside Park.
Post 164 ended its weekend Sunday with a 5-2 defeat to Janesville back at Riverside Park.
In Jefferson’s 11-run win against East Troy, Reese Fetherston led the Post 164 bats with four hits and a pair of RBIs.
Post 164 had control for the entire six-inning game, scoring at least one run in every inning.
Tanner Pinnow also had a strong day at the plate for Jefferson, collecting three hits and two RBIs. Jared Vogel drove in a team-high three RBIs off two hits. Overall, Jefferson recorded 17 hits as a team.
Spencer Wade and Logan Wagner each scored three times in the victory.
Wagner also pitched well on the mound, giving up no runs in three innings. He struck out three batters and walked just one.
Against Hartland, Jefferson trailed 7-5 after five innings of play, but the game got away from Post 164 in the sixth and seventh after Hartland plated 11 runs in the final two innings.
