JOHNSON CREEK — On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Legion in Johnson Creek will be hosting the annual Horseshoe Banquet.
Signup for horseshoes begins at 11:30 a.m., play starts at 1 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Individual and team awards will be given out that day.
On Monday, Sept. 16, the American Legion will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m.
Members who have not yet paid their dues are encouraged to do so. The American Legion is now open to all honorably discharged veterans, Dec 7, 1941 to the present. The Legion Act was signed into law by the President
on July 30. On Saturday, Sept. 21 the family and friends of Ted Werner will be having a celebration of his life at the Legion hall from 1-5 p.m.
