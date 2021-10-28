The following editorial is from the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
The bill being advanced by Wisconsin legislators to rein in insurance companies’ bids to dictate where hospitals get their medications is a good example of bipartisan work to combat a bad practice.
There shouldn’t be a great deal of debate about this one. When insurance companies attempt to come between patients and the treatment they need by blocking medication or jacking the patient’s cost through the roof, it’s an egregious act. It’s an attempt to substitute the judgement of an accountant for that of a physician. While we’re perfectly content to trust an accountant when it comes to filing taxes or guiding us through an audit, we’ll stick with an oncologist for advice on cancer treatment or a cardiologist for our hearts.
As we reported in Tuesday’s edition, the practice is called “white bagging.” It’s when an insurance company attempts to force a hospital or other provider to purchase medications through a specific pharmacy. It’s easy to see why such a move might be desirable from the insurance company’s perspective. If it has a deal with the pharmacy, it’s going to get a better deal. If it owns the pharmacy, it makes a lot of money.
And, sure, there are some medications for which it probably makes little difference. Some medications are carried by virtually every pharmacy. But the insurance companies aren’t saying routine medications have to come through their hand-picked partner. They’re trying to strong-arm medical professionals into using their chosen affiliate for everything.
The proposal in the Legislature is known as Koreen’s Law, named after an Eau Claire woman who ran into that exact situation. Koreen Holmes’ treatment for breast cancer at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital was threatened when her insurance company tried to demand the hospital get the chemotherapy she needed from its approved pharmacy. But the hospital doesn’t use medications from outside sources.
Holmes was able to continue treatment without interruption. But the practice continues, and not everyone is so fortunate.
Backing for the bill is widespread. The Wisconsin Hospital Association, Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups, Wisconsin Association of Hematology and Oncology and several national health groups have all signed on to support it. So have multiple area legislators.
Rep. Jesse James, an Altoona Republican, framed his support simply and precisely. “We are talking about life here, not money.” He’s absolutely correct.
Unsurprisingly, insurance companies are mortified at being called out this way. The Wisconsin Association of Health Plans opposes the bill, saying the practice of white bagging is used “in limited circumstances.”
“Community-based health plans only apply these drug management strategies when they are confident the drugs can be safely dispensed and are appropriate for the patient’s needs,” it said in a memo sent to legislators.
The intellectual contortions that go into a claim like that are stunning. This isn’t even a particularly convincing PR effort. It’s a variation on Newspeak, the language used in George Orwell’s “1984” to gaslight the population into convincing them that what they can see and hear isn’t really what’s happening.
Holmes’ hospital’s policy on outside medications couldn’t have been a secret to her insurance company. On what planet is threatening to block treatment or charge her thousands of dollars per session “appropriate for the patient’s needs?” What about challenging the care of a dozen or so patients at Prevea Cancer Center. Is that actually helping them? Give us a break.
Insurance companies have a point when they say hospital markups are ridiculous. Saline IV bags are routinely the subject of horror stories, with accounts suggesting some hospitals bill hundreds of dollars for a product that costs them less than a fast food combo meal.
But color us very skeptical about the insurance companies’ claims they will save patients money by coercing hospitals into using their suppliers. It seems far more likely to us that they saw a way to pocket a markup themselves and jumped at it.
There are a lot of debates over health care to come. There won’t always be easy agreement on them like there is here. White bagging doesn’t appear to be a standard practice yet, but it is becoming more common. That will continue without legislative action.
But in this case, legislators seem unified in exactly how to stop the spread.
