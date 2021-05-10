For a while, I was able to boast that I didn’t personally know anyone who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Then, I saw an African American friend’s Facebook post.
“So is there anyone else other than me NOT taking the shot(s) or not in a hurry to take the shot. Just asking,” she wrote.
More than three dozen people raised their hand. Suddenly, I understood why African Americans are lagging behind other Chicagoans in getting the vaccine.
In our city, only 21% of African Americans have received both doses of the vaccine, compared with 39% of whites, 25% of Latinos and 35% of Asians. Across the country, it’s even more dismal. In cases where race is known, only 8.5% of African Americans nationwide are fully vaccinated, compared with 67% of whites.
Only 32% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s why health officials say we will not reach herd immunity in America anytime soon.
African Americans remain highly vulnerable to this deadly virus, but that won’t stop the country from fully reopening as soon as possible. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago could completely reopen by the Fourth of July, though just over 32% of its residents are now completely vaccinated.
With business and cultural leaders demanding that the country get back on track for social and economic reasons, cities and states cannot afford not to.
So, the Chicago Auto Show will return in July. The Chicago Symphony is coming back. So are the Lyric Opera and the Goodman Theatre. The Chicago Bears will play in a packed stadium at Soldier Field and bars near Wrigley Field will open to Cubs fans.
In the end, African Americans will again suffer the harshest financial and health consequences of returning to normal while the virus is still a threat. But this time, Blacks and others who refuse protection will have only themselves to blame.
Now that the vaccine is easily accessible to everyone and is expected to soon be available to children as young as 12, it’s reasonable to assume that adults who are still unprotected prefer it that way. The rest of the country, however, isn’t waiting around for them to change their minds.
With such large numbers unvaccinated, health officials warn that another COVID-19 surge could hit this winter. Chief U.S. medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci sort of put it this way: Either you are part of the solution, or you’re part of the problem.
Even as health officials set new vaccination goals, everyone seems ready to move on.
Some cities are going further. They’re raffling off all-terrain vehicles, handing out beer and marijuana at vaccination sites and offering $100 in cash to people who take the shots. Research shows that incentives, particularly financial ones, work.
Of course, we shouldn’t have to bribe people to take care of themselves or to keep from infecting others. But I’m in favor of doing whatever it takes to be able to sit on the lawn at Millennium Park this summer and listen to some blues.
