During the month of August read your favorite books and earn prizes at the Jefferson Library during their back to school youth program. Pick up your BINGO reading activity sheet in the youth department. Open to all readers. Last day to turn in your BINGO sheet is Aug. 31.
Prizes include school supplies and a grand drawing to win a free lunchbox.
During the month of August, the Jefferson Library also is asking you to “round up.” If you are shopping at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly in Jefferson during the month of August, the Friends of the Jefferson Library ask that you consider rounding up your total to benefit the library. Small amounts add up to big sums for your local library.
Friends of the Jefferson Library will hold their annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. They will elect new officers. Please consider joining or helping out this vital group. The Friends are still selling tickets for their “Universe of Stories” quilt raffle. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5 and are available from any Friend or at the library.
