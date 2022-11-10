The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Irvin L. Young Memorial Library announced a pilot program to make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 10th, library card holders at 20 libraries across Wisconsin can check out a pass for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required. The pilot program ends March 1, 2023.

