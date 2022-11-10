The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Irvin L. Young Memorial Library announced a pilot program to make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library.
Starting Thursday, Nov. 10th, library card holders at 20 libraries across Wisconsin can check out a pass for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required. The pilot program ends March 1, 2023.
Steve Schmelzer, Director of the DNR Bureau of Parks and Recreation said “the DNR is continually looking for innovative opportunities to bring more people to state parks and forests and to ensure everyone in Wisconsin has access to our incredible natural resources."
Along with the day pass, the cardholder will receive an informational kit of state park system materials and maps, a Wisconsin Explorer Program book, stickers, accessibility information and more.
Based on participant feedback and funding, the DNR plans to continue the program in 2023.
After using the pass, participants who complete a survey that can be found on the pass, will be eligible to win one of ten 2023 annual state park and forest vehicle admission stickers paid for by the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks.
