LAKE MILLS — A library design workshop will be held at the L.D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills on March 7 and 9.
The library board has hired FEH Design Group of Oconomowoc to assess how the library building meets current and future community needs.
FEH and the Library Board are hosting two all-day, drop-in workshops that allow participants to review and recommend different design elements and features for public libraries. Each workshop includes a noon presentation and an early evening discussion about the design elements and plans.
Architects at each workshop regularly willrevise several library models that include the current library building and possible expansions.
Architects and library board members will be on hand to answer questions and listen to recommendations on building features and elements. During the second half of the March 9 workshop the architects will start assigning accurate cost estimates for each model.
Come for donuts and coffee, stay and plan for the future.
The schedule: March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
March 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with meeting from 6 to 7 p.m.
