JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has announced their schedule for next week:
Youth programming
Play and Learn, March 9, 6 p.m. and March 13, 10 a.m.
Creative play with hands-on, age-appropriate experiences and materials for young children and their families. This month’s theme is veterinarian’s office.
Storytime, Wednesday, March 11, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Library programming
National Pi Day — Friends of the Library Fundraiser, March 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Help the Friends help the library. The Friends will be selling pies as a fundraiser to benefit the library. A slice is $2.50; a half pie is $5; a whole pie is $10.
Friends of the Jefferson Library meeting, Tuesday, March 10, 5:30 p.m.
Join the Friends in their endeavors for 2020.
“I Am Not Invisible” Exhibit, March 14 through 27
March is Women’s History Month and the library is honoring women who were military veterans with an exhibit created by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs through the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. The “I Am Not Invisible” banners feature a photograph of a woman veteran accompanied by a quote tied to their military service.
This exhibit strives to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans as well as open viewers’ eyes to the myriad levels of expertise of women veterans.
The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours in the library meeting room.
