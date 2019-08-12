The Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra has announced new programs this month. There will be a breed presentation of dogs by Jim and Pat Perry who will have a variety of dog breeds on display in the library. Participants will be able to learn about different types of dogs and interact with them. The program begins at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.
There also will be a program with Sharon Shenberger from Senior Health Insurance Connections who will conduct an educational workshop on Medicare. Her mission is to help individuals navigate the complexities of Medicare. She assists individuals in and around Jefferson County to sign up for Medicare, and also assists those who are already on Medicare. The program will be on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m.
Regular scheduled programs at the library are at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday. The story times include: Aug. 13: cars, Aug. 20: owls, Aug. 27: leaves.
There also is a Book Club event scheduled. This next month’s book club book is, “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honey. Join the event for great conversation with other book lovers and area residents. You do not have to finish the book in order to participate. Book club meets the fourth Monday of every month. This month’s meeting is at 6 p.m. Aug. 26.
The Friends of Powers Memorial Library serve as advocates for the library. They do so by volunteering their time, talents, and other resources. Every year they host or participate in a wide variety of events, which promote the library. These invents include: garden walks, book sales, raffles and participating in local parades. Meetings are open to everyone. Meetings are now scheduled for the third Thursday of the month. Next month’s meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
There also will be a mindful meditation class. Mindful Meditation is on Friday mornings at 10 a.m. Feel free to join for a relaxing, reflective, and refreshing session.
The library also has fun items to check out and use. These include: kayaks, a Kindle, disc golf set, and more. Call or stop by the library to find out more.
