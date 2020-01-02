The Dwight Foster Library 2020 Travel Series is about to begin. On Jan. 23 , Jean Brooks will show photos and talk about two trips that she made to Ecuador. There will be some history of the country as well as some current events.
Her brother moved there about five years ago and she has visited him six times. She will share some of the good things and bad things of living there. It is a beautiful place, with a perfect climate and friendly people. She looks forward to sharing her adventure. Bring your questions.
The library series takes place in the Community Room of Dwight Foster Library at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to all.
So join in this exciting adventure. There will be two more presentations this year. Pat and Ken Belt will talk about Madagascar on Feb. 27 at 1 and 7 p.m. On March 12, Jesse Clayton will present her Traveling By Train with Kids through Europe tour at 7 p.m. Look for more details as these presentations get closer.
