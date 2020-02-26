JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner will take place Saturday, March 7 at Neighbors, 216 Golf Drive. Social hour will be at 5 p.m. and dinner and program at 6 p.m. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple.
RSVP to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Mail checks to Jefferson County Republican Party, P.O. Box 14, Watertown, WI. 53094.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.