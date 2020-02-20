JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner will be 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at Neighbors, 216 Golf Drive. The keynote speaker will be Colonel Michael Shellman, Arlington National Cemetery Chaplain. Cost is $35 per person and $60 per couple. RSVP to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com. Mail checks to Jefferson County Republican Party, PO Box 14, Watertown WI 53094.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rollover along Rock River just west of Fort Atkinson
- Fort begins search for new parks and rec director
- Dennis Bloomer
- Therese Lucille (Lyons) Punzel
- Wayne Michael Hesse
- Ralph 'Bouncer' Lavern Boos
- SMALL TOWNS, BIG POLITICS: Sixty years after Kennedy was here, why have no other presidential candidates followed his blueprint?
- Fort man arrested for third OWI after crash with school bus
- Mary Baker
- Gloria R. Eilenfeldt Radloff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Family, friends to honor cross-country skier at what would have been his 40th Birkebeiner
- Dog yearns to be free in 'Call of the Wild'
- Altoona school superintendent charged with sex trafficking
- Sheriff’s deputy accused of burglary headed toward plea
- Brown bag lunch event coming to library
- Lincoln Day Dinner set for March 7
- Bill to prevent sexual assault testing delays appears dead
- Air Force: Madison preferred location for F-35 fight jets
Local Info and Services
- Fort Atkinson police reports Feb. 19
- Jefferson police reports Feb. 17-18
- Fort Atkinson police reports Feb. 18
- MADD
- Jefferson senior center sets 'Strength, Balance and Focus' class
- Forty-seven traffic crashes reported in the county
- Whitewater seniors set Winter Sunday Funday Party Feb. 23
- Fort senior center sets monthly Breakfast with the Board
- UW-W’s Department of Music sets a very musical March with guest artists, faculty concerts
- Whitewater High School Players to stage “Tales of Poe,” Feb 27-29 and March 1
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.