Cambridge — The Cambridge Area Lions Club is hosting its annual Spring Bowling Night on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes.
It’s a nine-pin scotch doubles tournament with a $30 per couple entry fee. Sign up at Lake Ripley Lanes or call (608) 423-3233.
There will be a silent auction, raffles, red head pin games for raffle tickets, door prizes and so much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.