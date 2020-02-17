JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Literacy Council (JCLC) has announced their annual fundraiser will be “The Roaring ’20s Redux.”
Step back 100 years to 1920s with this speakeasy-style fundraiser. On Friday, Feb. 28, guests will enjoy roaring ‘20s-themed music and food while challenging their luck on professionally managed casino gaming tables and bidding on silent auction items. The historic Jefferson Area Business Center in Jefferson will be the backdrop for this event.
This fundraiser was held last year with a “Great Gatsby” themed event. Money raised last year helped three JCLC learners earn U.S. Citizenship, six earn a GED/high school diploma and almost 250 individuals improve their literacy skills.
Learners become engaged citizens, have lowered rates of poverty, higher rates of employment and more fully are engaged in their children’s education. Event organizers hope to raise more money and excitement this year and use the funds to further the educational goals of learners.
The event takes place at 222 S. Wisconsin Drive, Jefferson. The night will include five different types of gaming tables staffed by professional dealers. Not sure how to play some of the casino games? No problem. The dealers will be able to help you learn the rules to make for an enjoyable evening. Silent auctions, raffle baskets and a wine cork pull also will energize the night. There will be 1920s- inspired food and music as a cash bar. Those in the spirit of the theme are urged to come in historical costumes.
Tickets can be purchased at the JCLC office, online at www.jclc.us, Humphrey Floral & Gifts — Fort Atkinson, Lewis Station – Lake Mills and at the door the night of the event. Tickets are $40 each and include $500 in gaming chips, appetizer and dessert buffets and a free drink token.
A buffet will be available all night long featuring items from Jones Market, Rock River Cheese, The Trout House and Rushing Waters, La Cabana and Fort HealthCare.
The JCLC is a non-profit organization committed to creating better communities through literacy by helping learners defeat literacy challenges. JCLC — supported by United Way of Watertown and United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties — relies on donations, grants and fundraisers for much of its funding.
