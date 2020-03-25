Fort Atkinson artist Jeremy Guzzo Pinc felt like he was nearing the end of a marathon, the final frenzied slog. Then, within sight of the finish line, the race was cancelled.
Completing his culminating project for his three-year Master of Fine Arts program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Pinc — a Fort Atkinson resident since 2002 — had carefully curated each piece of art for his MFA show at the UW Humanities Building.
Over the past three years, he had been working to develop a distinctive style that combines elements of graffiti, comic book and modern art. The colors he uses are vibrant, his designs bold, and his work somehow evokes his eclectic, humorous personality.
The show was supposed to run all this week, starting with a big reception for 150 people.
Pinc remembers where he was when he received the first piece of bad news. A teaching assistant at UW-Madison, he was in the classroom preparing for a class when he opened his email and read that classes would not be resuming after spring break and that gatherings would be limited to a maximum of 50 people out of concern over the spread of the coronavirus.
“That was the first big hit,” Pinc said.
He moved forward with a dialed-down plan for his show. But then the governor banned gatherings of more than 20 people.
That axed any possibility of a reception, but the show still could go on, with his art on display for guests who could visit individually or in small groups.
Then a few days later, Pinc learned that the entire building would be locked down.
All of the art he had been working on for the three years as he honed his original style and whittled the collection down to his best pieces could not be viewed by the public. Instead of his program culminating in a big bang, it went out with the little piffle of a candle flame extinguished by wet fingers.
“I felt literally ill,” he recalled of his initial reaction. “I felt like I was going to throw up.”
Eventually, though, the new reality hit. While he — admittedly — was lying at home feeling sorry for himself, others were literally getting ill from the coronavirus, and even dying.
“It was a very dark feeling — the virus sweeping across the land, society shutting down,” Pinc said. “It’s difficult to face it, but once you do ... life keeps going. To adjust is what’s hard.”
A canceled show — a cancelled program, a canceled year — was nothing compared to the pain and suffering that potentially could be prevented through “extreme social distancing.”
So Pinc and his wife, Cynthia Holt, took the show “on the road” ... specifically, into the streets of Fort Atkinson, photographing his artwork in offbeat locations and then posting the pictures in a digital gallery.
The email announcement he sent to friends and acquaintances reached arguably more people than would have come to the Madison reception under better circumstances.
Meanwhile, the dean of the art department at the UW forwarded Pinc’s art to the provost, and a feature story is in the works, Pinc said.
For the time being, Pinc is hunkered down in his Fort Atkinson home, actually enjoying the opportunity to dedicate himself to some of the long-term projects that had been pushed back.
He’s cooking good meals, spending time with his wife, going on walks, attacking house projects that had been on the to-do list ... and, of course, creating more art.
Pinc’s MFA show, titled “Eggs,” can be viewed on his website, guzzopinc.com.
Those without internet service can still view some examples of Pinc’s art — though not from this current collection — on the walls of sides two downtown buildings, as he created the “poetry walls” honoring the works of the city’s own Lorine Niedecker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.